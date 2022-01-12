The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa'

For the past two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, most of them took place in the past. Well today's new episode was slightly different as the majority of it took place in modern times.

The only flashback scene we got from episode 3 was a sad one.

The Tusken Raiders that Boba Fett befriended were all killed like Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen. They were all killed by the same street gang that Boba Fett beat up the in last week's episode.

This week's episode mainly focused on investigating on who wants to kill Boba Fett.

Before any bad guys appear, Boba Fett recruits some new people into his group. He acquires a special street gang that have both human and robot parts.

Acquiring the street gang was crucial because they helped him out in a big way. The first person that wanted to kill Boba Fett was the Wookie Black Krrsantan. He was sent by the twin Hutts to kill Boba Fett.

Krrsantan attacked Boba Fett after he was inside the Bacta Tank so he wasn't fight ready.

Luckily the Gamorrean guards and the street gang were woken up to try and fight Krrsantan. Even though this fight scene was quite short, it was still enjoyable even though Boba Fett wasn't battle ready.

At the end though, Fennec Shand opens the door to trap him inside the Rancor pit. Krrsantan is lucky Boba Fett does not own a Rancor yet at this point of the episode.

The Hutts come in the morning to apologize to Boba Fett for sending Krrsantan to kill him.

They promise to leave Tatooine because they too were misled by Mayor Shaiz . As a parting gift, they give Boba Fett a Rancor pet which is being trained by Danny Trejo in a nice cameo.

While we don't see much of the Rancor yet, Boba Fett wants to ride it in a future episode. A leak predicted this a few weeks ago, so hopefully we see Boba Fett riding the Rancor across the city!

Now that Boba Fett knows Mayor Shaiz is being dodgy to him, the gang wants to confront him. Sadly he is away and his helper escapes on a landspeeder.

The street gang use their colorful hover bikes to chase the mayor's right-hand man across Mos Espa. After they stop him, the man reveals that Mayor Shaiz is working with the Pykes!

This week's episode may not have been as enjoyable as episode 2, although I did appreciate that it focused more on the current storyline.

I didn't hate the addition of the street gang, although their design looks out of place for a Star Wars show. They look like people from Cyberpunk 2077 instead.

I also hope that Boba Fett himself does more action in the four episodes that is to come. As of right now, he hasn't been as badass as he was in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Right now The Book of Boba Fett isn't as good as The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2, although I am hoping the episodes to come are going to be much better.

