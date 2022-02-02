The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger'

Even though the show is called The Book of Boba Fett, for the second straight week in a row the main character was sidelined.

This episode focused solely on little Grogu and his training with Luke Skywalker in an outside planet.

The Mandalorian arrives to the planet where Grogu is training, but he doesn't see him yet. Instead, he sees R2-D2 who shows him an army of Ant Droids constructing a Jedi temple for Luke Skywalker.

The main bulk of the episode focuses on Luke Skywalker training Grogu to the ways of the Force. He manages to avoid lasers blasts from a droid, and uses some of his powers of the Force.

There is even a shocking scene where Grogu remembers seeing Jedi die in front of his face during Order 66. This is the only past life that Grogu remembers, so we still don't know where he was born.

Sadly, The Mandalorian is not allowed to see Grogu as he's a form of attachment. Jedi aren't allowed to have emotional attachments with anyone. Ahsoka Tano gives Luke the gift from The Mandalorian and gives it to Grogu.

While The Mandalorian leaves the planet, he arrives in Tatooine to try and ask Cobb Vanth for help. Boba Fett needs more foot soldiers in his war against the Pykes that want to take over Tatooine.

We don't get a straight answer from Cobb Vanth, but it looks like he's interested in helping out Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

Before he is able to make a decision, Cad Bane appears for the first time in a live action Star Wars show or movie!

Cad Bane is associated with the Pykes and he warns Cobb Vanth not to join with Boba Fett. No a lot of words were spoken and Cad Bane shoots Cobb Vanth and his deputy.

It's unknown at this stage if Cobb Vanth is dead, but the deputy dies because he was shot more than once. It looks like this will not be the last time that we will see Cad Bane!

The episode ended on a cliffhanger because Luke Skywalker gives Grogu two choices. One choice is choosing the chain mail gift and staying with The Mandalorian. The second choice is choosing Yoda's lightsaber and continuing his training as a Jedi.

I'm thinking Grogu chooses to stay with The Mandalorian rather than train to be a Jedi.

If he stays as a Jedi, he might eventually die when Kylo Ren burns the temple down with the Knights of Ren many years later.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 was excellent if you are a huge wider Star Wars fan. It featured tons of great characters like Grogu, Cobb Vanth, Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane and Luke Skywalker all in one episode!

However, this is a poor episode if you are a fan of Boba Fett and the main storyline. It looks like Boba Fett will finally get more screentime next week when the finale airs.

