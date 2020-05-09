Temuera Morrison Returning As Boba Fett In The Mandalorian

New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison is back in the Star Wars franchise after playing Jango Fett and all of the clone troopers. This time around, he will play Boba Fett in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.

This piece of exciting news come courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. They say Temuera Morrison only has a small role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but hopefully this opens doors for the character to appear in future Star Wars projects.

This is also big news as it confirms that the character of Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit at the beginning of Return of the Jedi.

Many fans hoped the character didn't die, and now it appears their wish has been granted.

Temuera Morrison played Boba Fett in the Star Wars Battlefront video games as he played Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Boba Fett was played by Daniel Logan when he was younger back in 2002.

Boba Fett isn't the only major Star Wars character to appear in the next The Mandalorian season. Joining the season is Ahsoka Tano who will be an adult this time around played by Rosario Dawson!

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is expected to drop on Disney+ this October.

Hopefully some more surprises are in store of fans of the Star Wars franchise. Other TV shows in the pipeline are Obi Wan Kenobi as well as a Cassian Andor prequel series.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Figure From Solo: A Star Wars Story (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more); How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more); Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film (more).

A few more: Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more); 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more).