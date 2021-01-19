Dark Troopers From The Mandalorian Get The Hot Toys Treatment

The evil Dark Troopers that appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian are getting their own action figures. The first company to announce Dark Trooper toys is Hot Toys.

The Dark Troopers were Moff Gideon's special warriors, although they were all killed thanks to Jedi Luke Skywalker. Nevertheless, their character design is awesome despite them having little screen time.

Hot Toys announced the new figures over on their official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

The third-generation design Dark Troopers are no longer suits. The human inside was the final weakness to be solved. They are now droids. These troopers proved to be very intimidating and dangerous as the Mandalorian struggled to defeat even one of these fearsome foes during his rescue mission of Grogu aboard from Moff Gideon’s ship. Following the epic season finale of The Mandalorian, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the brand new 1/6th scale Dark Trooper collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the Dark Trooper as seen in the hit Star Wars™ series. It features highly detailed helmet and mechanical armor parts, specially applied black armor painting, LED light up functions, a blaster, and a display base! The 1/6th scale collectible figure of this menacing trooper will surely be a welcomed addition to any Star Wars collection!

It will only be a matter of time until Hasbro reveals a 6 inch Black Series line of these characters. Hopefully we get more figures announced later this year!

