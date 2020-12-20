The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Review 'The Rescue' (Spoilers)

It has been 8 weeks already and the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian has aired. I don't know how they did it, but season 2 of the show has been better than the alread yexcellent first season from last year.

The main reason this episode delivers in a huge way is because it sets up events that will happen in the near future. Before we talk about that, let's recap what happened in the episode called 'The Rescue'.

In order to save Grogu from Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian assembles an Avengers like team to try and save him.

The other members of his team include Fennec Shand, Boba Fett, Cara Dune and then he recruits Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves too!

Bo-Katan still wants the Darksaber from Moff Gideon so she can rule Mandalore. It's interesting the other male member of her team is missing without any explanation. Although I'm just glad Sasha Banks is back as Koska Reeves.

Anyway, the team devise a plan to crash land an Imperial Ship inside Moff Gideon's huge cruiser. Boba Fett fakes to shoot them down, although sadly he's not involved in the rest of the mission. He will be back though...

The team splits up with The Mandalorian looking for Grogu and the rest of the female members try to find Moff Gideon. The middle of the episode is both parties pretty much easily shooting lots of Stormtroopers.

The Mandalorian is able to defeat one Dark Trooper with the Beskar Spear, and then he sends the rest of them to empty space via opening an airlock door.

The female heroes pretty much kill everyone on the ship, but they cannot find Moff Gideon. This is because Moff Gideon is with Grogu and threatening to kill him.

The Mandalorian fights Moff Gideon and it's an epic Beskar Spear vs Darksaber battle. After a brief and epic fight, The Mandalorian bests Moff Gideon's and takes his Darksaber away from him

Even though Moff Gideon is evil, The Mandalorian spares his life since Cara Dune wants him alive and arrested. Things might be finished, but danger still awaits the heroes.

Everyone is on the bridge and The Mandalorian is now the holder of the Darksaber. If Bo-Katan wants it, she needs to beat The Mandalorian in battle in order to earn it properly.

Before they can do that though, the Dark Troopers that were jettisoned to outer space come back. Things aren't looking great because the heroes are unable to handle a whole platoon of Dark Troopers.

Before the Dark Troopers can open the door, a lone X-Wing with a Jedi inside comes. This is the moment of the episode that made people cry with absolute joy!

The best part of the episode is when this Jedi comes to save Grogu. This Jedi is none other than Luke Skywalker in his prime.

Luke Skywalker uses his iconic green lightsaber to kill every Dark Trooper with ease. It's one of the best scenes I've seen in a TV show as seeing Luke be so badass is very satisfying to watch.

With every Dark Trooper gone, The Mandalorian opens the door for Luke to come. Luke comes in and reveals that he's here to train Grogu.

The Mandalorian unmasks to show Grogu his Din Djarin face for the very first time. The two say goodbye while Grogu joins Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 to become a Jedi.

The episode doesn't end though because there's a post credits scene in Tatooine. We see Bib Fortuna is back on Jabba's old throne.

Bib Fortuna doesn't survive long once Fennec Shand and Boba Fett take over the palace. The episode then ends telling us a new TV show called 'The Book of Boba Fett' will air on December 2021!

There's a lot to unpack in this episode and it's interesting to see where things are going. It's sad Din Djarin won't see Grogu anymore, but he may have newer adventures await him.

It will also be interesting to see what kind of adventures Boba Fett will get himself into now that he's back on Tatooine. I'm just glad we have a Boba Fett TV show after all these years.

Whatever the future holds, I'm glad The Mandalorian is something all Star Wars fans can like. I'm a fan of the sequel trilogy, although many other people hated their direction.

I just hope Grogu somehow survives in the next few years. After all, Kylo Ren kills Luke Skywalker's Jedi students as explained in the sequel trilogy movies set in the future Star Wars timeline.

