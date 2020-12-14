Bo-Katan Star Wars Black Series Toy Announced

Hasbro has now announced that it will be releasing a Bo-Katan Kryze toy in the near future. This toy will be based on her most recent appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

As revealed in the press release, the Bo-Katan Kryze toy will be released in the Spring of 2021 and will retail for $19.99. It is not a retailer exclusive so you should be able to get the toy anywhere.

She has 3 accessories including 2 pistols as well as a removable helmet. She has the likeness of actress Katee Sackhoff. You can read more from the Amazon product details posted below.

BO-KATAN KRYZE: A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire’s occupation of Mandalore

THE MANDALORIAN SERIES-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Bo-Katan Kryze toy, inspired by the The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus

TV SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this highly poseable,fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

In related news, Black Series archive figures have also been announced. You can get re-released versions of the Death Trooper, Tusken Raider, Imperial Hovertank Driver and a Shoretrooper.

