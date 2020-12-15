Moff Gideon Hot Toys Figurine Revealed

Hot Toys has announced and revealed yet another figure from a character that appears in the hit TV show called The Mandalorian. This time, we get to see the main villain named Moff Gideon.

Moff Gideon is played by Giancarlo Esposito and he's appears in Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian. His Hot Toys figurine also comes with the cool looking Darksaber.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Imperial Moff Gideon™ is fiercely determined to capture a specific quarry. Clever and formidable, Gideon values power and knowledge. Now Hot Toys is excited to further expanding The Mandalorian collectible series by officially presenting the new 1/6th scale Moff Gideon collectible figure inspired by the acclaimed Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™. The highly-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on Gideon’s appearance in the series featuring a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, skillfully tailored outfit and cape, the iconic darksaber with interchangeable blades, a blaster, and a display base! This intimidating imperial officer will make a great addition to your Star Wars collection!

Grogu and The Mandalorian himself already have Hot Toys figurines. It will only be a matter of time until we see more characters get made!

