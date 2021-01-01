Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Hot Toys Revealed

Toy manufacturer Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure from The Mandalorian TV series. You can now feast your eyes on the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian.

This character has no proper name, but he helped Din Djarin and Grogu escape Nevarro in Chapter 3. He looks cool as he has a heavy gun and also a jetpack to fly around with.

Hot Toys revealed the new toy over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Inspired by the Star Wars The Mandalorian live-action series, Hot Toys is delighted to share the final product of 1/6th scale Heavy Infantry Mandalorian collectible figure on the first day of the year! Encased in the strongest armor, the mysterious Heavy Infantry Mandalorian is a fully loaded bounty hunter who guards a precious armory and helps to keep the flames of Mandalorian heritage flickering in the time of galactic chaos. Specially crafted based on the image of Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, the stunning figure features a newly designed helmet and armor pieces, skillfully tailored outfit, beautifully applied weathering effects, finely sculpted jetpack, highly detailed and articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, and a desert-themed figure base. The figure of the brawny warrior has now arrived. This is the way.

He should be available to pre-order shortly. Also, there are tons more Mandalorian figures from Hot Toys that you can order too.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Transport Trooper From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Review 'The Rescue' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review 'The Believer' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: Dave Filoni Talks About That Recent The Mandalorian Episode (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review 'The Jedi' (Spoilers) (more); New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review 'The Siege' (Spoilers) (more); More The Mandalorian Products Announced For Mando Mondays (more).