Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend

Despite opening $40 million less in its opening weekend, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is nearing the domestic level of Star Wars: The Last Jedi's pace. The second weekend for both movies are almost identical.

As reported by Box Office Pro, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker grossed an estimated $72 million in its second opening weekend. This is down 57% from the opening weekend of $177.3 million.

The 57% drop is better than the 67% drop Star Wars: The Last Jedi received two years ago. The Last Jedi opened to a massive $220 million opening weekend to drop to only $71.6 million in its second weekend.

As of this moment, the domestic gross for The Rise of Skywalker is $361.8 million in its first ten days. This is only a small gap compared to the $368.1 million that The Last Jedi got in its first ten days.

The film's gross worldwide still needs a lot to go in order to match The Last Jedi.

Right now, the global intake for The Rise of Skywalker $724.8 million which is far away from the $1.3 billion The Last Jedi made in its lifetime.

Skywalker might have a hard time overseas since the film pretty much flopped over in China. The Chinese gross of the film is only $17.4 million to date. In other countries though, the film is still doing well for itself.

In North America, it looks like Skywalker could match the $620 million gross of The Last Jedi. I hope it does well since the film isn't as bad as the critics say it is.

