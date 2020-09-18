Lando Calrissian And Boba Fett Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed new figures for the characters of Lando Calrissian and Boba Fett. These figures are being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary for The Empire Strikes Back.

The Empire Strikes Back is often regarded to be the best Star Wars movie ever made. One of the reasons it's so popular is for the characters of Lando Calrissian and Boba Fett.

Hot Toys announced the two new figures over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcements posted down below.

Lando Calrissian

In his youth, Lando Calrissian™ was a sportsman seeking a fortune at the sabacc tables. After he lost his beloved ship to Han Solo™, Lando spent years living the high life and pursuing get-rich-quick schemes, with uneven results. He went semi-respectable as the baron administrator of Cloud City, only to be drawn into the fight against the Galactic Empire. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys is thrilled to continue expanding the series of throwback collectibles based on this iconic film and delighted to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of many fans’ beloved smooth talker – Lando Calrissian! The highly-accurate Lando Calrissian collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on his appearance in the movie featuring a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, meticulously tailored outfit and cape, two blasters, a communicator, a wrist link, a figure base with Cloud City backdrop all in a specially designed retro style packaging! Now it’s the perfect time to welcome the new 1/6th scale Lando Calrissian collectible figure to your Star Wars collection!

Boba Fett

Armed in customized Mandalorian™ armor, dangerous weaponry and highly trained combat skills, Boba Fett has earned a notorious reputation as one of the deadliest bounty hunters in the galaxy as he takes on contracts from the criminal underworld and the Galactic Empire. Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite character since his introduction four decades ago in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to re-introduce the 1/6th scale Boba Fett collectible figure as an addition to Hot Toys’ Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection! Based on his famous appearance in the beloved film, the Boba Fett collectible figure features a meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with distressed effects, his iconic jetpack, a cape, detailed blasters, and a display stand! Furthermore, this 1/6th scale collectible figure features an alternative version of Boba Fett’s armor including a range of interchangeable parts such as helmet, jetpack, gauntlets, cape, and a number of gloved hands all packaged in specially designed retro style packaging! Join the hunt and embrace the 40-year legacy of this cinematic masterpiece. Don’t miss out on this great Boba Fett collectible figure for your Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection!

Which of these highly detailed Star Wars figures do you like more? Both figures should be available shortly to pre-order for your enjoyment.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Mattel Reveals New Babu Frik Plush From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper Hot Toys Revealed (more); Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Trailer Released (more).

And here are some more related articles: Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more); New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro (more).

A few more: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021 (more).