Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper Hot Toys Revealed

Hoy Toys has now revealed two new Jet Troopers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This includes the normal one as well as the red Sith trooper variant.

Hot Toys announced the two toys over on its official Facebook page. You can read the announcements posted down below.

Jet Trooper

"Specialized Stormtroopers of the First Order, the Jet Troopers is the new masked enforcers of the Galactic Empire soar into battle equipped with agile rocket packs. Today, Hot Toys is excited to share the final product of the 1/6th scale Jet Trooper collectible figure inspired by the ultimate episode of the epic Skywalker saga." The figure is specially crafted based on the image of a First Order Jet Trooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features a newly refined helmet and armor, highly detailed jetpack, beautifully tailored fabric under-suit, the iconic blaster gun, and a figure stand.

Sith Jet Trooper

Sith Jet Troopers is an army of elite soldiers used for aerial combat that draw inspiration and power from a dark and ancient legacy. Based on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hot Toys is delighted to share the final product of the 1/6th scale Sith Jet Trooper Collectible Figure. The figure is carefully crafted based on the image of Sith Jet Trooper in the movie, features a newly designed crimson Sith Jet Trooper helmet and armor, detailed jetpack, finely tailored multi textured fabric under-suit, two styles of detailed blasters, and a figure stand!

These Hot Toys should be available to pre-order very soon from toy stores and hobby shops. Which one will you be getting in your collection?

