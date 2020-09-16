The First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Landed

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2. The adventure continues for The Mandalorian and The Child.

While the trailer does not show many new characters, we do get a glimpse of WWE's Sasha Banks.

She plays a human character, although she wears a robe like a Jedi. It will be interesting to see if her character is force sensitive.

One plot point of Season 2 is that The Mandalorian needs to bring the Child back to his home planet. Many people are anxious to see where Yoda and his species comes from!

The trailer also shows X-Wings as well as many TIE-Fighters. Many characters from the first season are also back for this season.

You can read a short synopsis and overview of the cast members posted down below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer."

The Mandalorian Season 2 will air on October 30th, 2020 exclusively on Disney+. Much like the first season, the second season will also have eight episodes with varying lengths.

