Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Trailer Released

EA Games has now released a new trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons during the digital gamescom event. This new trailer takes a look at the single player campaign of the game.

Even though Star Wars: Squadrons has a fun multiplayer mode, players can also play a single player campaign that features an original story.

You can play as both the Rebels and the Empire during the events that take place after Return of the Jedi.

The game also promises you to pilot lots of ships and giving you many different and diverse missions throughout the galaxy. To know more about the game, read the description below.

Fly as two opposing pilots in STAR WARS™: Squadrons’ thrilling single-player story, set shortly after the destruction of the second Death Star. Though shattered after the Battle of Endor, the Galactic Empire closes in on the Bormea Sector, determined to crush the recently-formed New Republic. The Republic’s classified Project Starhawk represents a tipping point in the Galactic Civil War, and ace pilots on each side will be instrumental in its outcome. Get a first look at an early Imperial mission in the single-player story of STAR WARS™: Squadrons, where you must fly behind enemy lines to extract an allied spy with vital intelligence on the project. Buckle up and experience this action-packed and authentic STAR WARS™ story – following the events in Return of the Jedi – from both sides of the conflict in the cockpits of iconic starfighters. STAR WARS™: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC on EA.com, Steam, and Epic Games Store, and playable in Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. Do you have what it takes to join the galaxy’s finest?

