Star Wars Qui Gon Jinn Figure Revealed By Hot Toys

The great thing about Hot Toys is that the company covers mostly all sagas of the Star Wars movies and TV shows. The next figure in line is Qui Gon Jinn from The Phantom Menace.

Qui Gon Jinn may have only survived for one movie, but he is still a super popular character thanks to him being played by Liam Neeson. The figure will go well if you already have a Darth Maul model too.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted below.

Having spent his life battling the forces of evil, Qui-Gon Jinn squares off against his most sinister enemy yet, Darth Maul, in an epic lightsaber duel. Inspired by Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Hot Toys is delighted to present the final product of 1/6th scale collectible figure of the Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn! Crafted based on the appearance of Qui-Gon Jinn in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, finely tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a desert poncho, a LED light-up lightsaber, a Comlink, a grappling hook, a hologram projector with interchangeable holograms, and a themed figure base!

Although Liam Neeson hasn't appeared in any new Star Wars movies, his voice was heard in The Rise of Skywalker.

People also want to see him return as a Force Ghost in the Obi Wan Kenobi TV show coming soon on Disney+.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Mattel Reveals New Babu Frik Plush From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper Hot Toys Revealed (more); Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Trailer Released (more).

And here are some more related articles: Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more); New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro (more).

A few more: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021 (more).