Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies

After releasing a Star Wars movie annually since 2015, Lucasfilm has now confirmed it's taking a step back from the franchise. The next Star Wars movie will not be released until 2023.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed this during a new interview with The Wrap. It sounds like they're still thinking what they should do next before confirming a new trilogy.

"[The] stories have been told within this universe over the last 40-odd years, and there’s now the realization that this is a mythology that actually spans about 25,000 years, when you really start to look at all the different stories that have been told, whether it’s in books and games. We just need the time to step back and really absorb what George [Lucas] has created, and then start to think about where things might go. That’s what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been having a great deal of fun doing it, and meeting with lots of different filmmakers and talent".

As of right now, Lucasfilm is focusing more on Star Wars TV shows that air exclusively on Disney+. Later this year, fans can look forward to the release of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Other TV shows in the works include a Cassian Andor prequel series as well as an Obi Wan TV show starring Ewan McGregor.

It will be interesting to see what direction Lucasfilm will take the Star Wars franchise in the near future. The company needs to make sure it doesn't divide the fandom yet again.

