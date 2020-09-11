Mattel Reveals New Babu Frik Plush From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might be a divisive movie, one thing all fans can agree on is that Babu Frik is an adorable character.

Now you can own him via a new plush toy coming out later this year from Mattel.

Target has revealed on its website that this talking plush toy of Babu Frik will be available on October 17th, 2020. It's nine inches tall so there's a lot for you to hug if you want to do that.

You can read up on the official product descriptions posted down below.

"​Babu Frik is a little guy with big skills! An expert droidsmith, he can rework or reprogram just about any Droid – security measures can’t stop him! This delightful Mattel Star Wars Babu Frik is 9” tall with vinyl head and helmet, and a body of squeezable plush. Plush character utters several sounds from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Just as people from across Kijimi City seek out Babu’s workshop for help with “special modifications,” this authentic character will delight Star Wars fans of any age! Colors and decorations may vary."

This 9-inch Babu Frick plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere!​ ​

Inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , it's the adorable droidsmith who can brilliantly modify Droids ​

This delightful plush toy comes mission ready and geared up with movie-inspired details, including helmet and blow torch!​ ​

Great take-along buddy for companionship, display and storytelling fun

​An exciting gift for Star Wars fans of all ages

If you love cute looking Star Wars characters, you can also get Baby Yoda plushes which should be available now at all participating retail stores.

