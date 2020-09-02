The Mandalorian Season 2 Gets A Release Date

Lucasfilm and Disney have finally announced the official release date for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The TV show is still on track to be released on time despite Covid-19 affecting everyone.

Disney and Lucasfilm have noted on their several social media pages that Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be released on October 30th, 2020. This is nearly one year after Season 1 debuted on November 12th, 2019.

Much like the first season of the show, episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Disney+. This is unlike Netflix where they release all of the episodes in one huge chunk.

Even though Covid-19 delayed the release date for many Marvel TV shows, filming was already done for The Mandalorian Season 2. Hopefully Covid-19 does not affect things if a Season 3 of the show is planned.

Also released today is some new artwork for the show's logo. It shows that The Mandalorian will still be accompanied by the Child that he's taking care of. This child is of the same species as Yoda.

Many rumors have also surfaced that Season 2 of the show will see the debuts of a lot of fan favorite Star Wars characters. This includes the likes of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano and even Bo-Katan Kryze.

All episodes of The Mandalorian will be streamed exclusively on Disney+. You can watch all eight episodes of Season 1 right now as well as a behind the scenes series too.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Trailer Released (more); Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more); New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021 (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more).

A few more: Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released (more); Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more).