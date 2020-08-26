Ahsoka Tano And 501st Clone Trooper Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed images for two new figurines based on characters that appear in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The two characters are a 501st Clone Trooper as well as fan favorite Ahsoka Tano.

Both figures were revealed over on the official Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read both announcements posted down below.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta™ female, was the Padawan™ learner to Anakin Skywalker™ and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi™… Hot Toys is pleased to further expand its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series by introducing a dynamic interpretation in 1/6th scale of the beloved character Ahsoka Tano representing her appearance in the final season of the acclaimed series! The greatly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted with authentic styling featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and articulated head-tails, specialized body to portray Ahsoka’s physique, finely tailored outfit and armor pieces, Ahsoka’s iconic lightsabers, a cloak, and a display base! Enrich you Star Wars collection with this amazing 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano Collectible Figure today!

501st Clone Trooper

Led by Captain Rex™, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano™, the soldiers of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta™ markings. Continue to expand the Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to a present a Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Clone Trooper from the 501st Battalion based on this critically acclaimed animated series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the iconic Clone Troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars featuring meticulously crafted and finely detailed recreation of Clone Trooper armor and helmet, skillfully applied weathering effects, a range of weapons, a jetpack and a display base! The Deluxe Version will exclusively include an interchangeable Phase 1 Clone Trooper helmet, an orange patterned Clone Trooper helmet, a backpack with cover and a rotary blaster cannon for sophisticated collectors! Build up your Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection with the new 1/6th scale 501st Battalion Clone Trooper Collectible Figure today!

The two figures should be available to pre-order very shorty at participating retailers. You can check out the full season run of The Clone Wars via Disney+.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more); New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro (more); Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021 (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more); Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released (more).

A few more: Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more); Star Wars Celebration 2020 Has Been Canceled (more).