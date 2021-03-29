Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Full Cast Revealed

Lucasfilm and Disney have now announced the full main cast for Obi Wan Kenobi. This is the new Star Wars TV show that will be streaming exclusively via Disney+.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi Wan Kenobi while Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. Also returning are actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse playing Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru respectively.

New members joining the cast are: Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Their characters should be revealed at a later date.

It has also been announced that the show will start shooting this April. The show is tentatively going to be released in 2022 and will last for six episodes.

You can read a brief synopsis for the series posted down below.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader".

Other Star Wars shows that should be out in the near future include The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3. A ton of other Star Wars TV shows are also in development, but they won't be out soon.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Expanded Universe Star Wars Black Series Toys Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets An Official Release Date (more); Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book Announced (more); Cal Kestis From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Deluxe Black Series Toy (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Black Series And TVC Toys For 2021 (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more); Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more).

A few more: Chris Pine Talks Briefly About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (more); Bo-Katan Star Wars Black Series Toy Announced (more).