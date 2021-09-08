Lego Star Wars Halloween Special Trailer Released

Lucasfilm has now released an official trailer for the Star Wars Halloween Special airing on Disney+ this October. The name of the special is called Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

The special will consist of three different Star Wars storylines that could have happened in another timeline. One of the more interesting ones imagines Luke Skywalker being an Imperial Pilot for the Galactic Empire!

You can read a small blurb of the special from the Star Wars YouTube channel posted down below.

“After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales airs on October 1st exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releasing In 2022 (more); New Trailer Released For Star Wars: Visions (more); LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special Screening On Disney+ (more); Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Star Wars Black Series Toys (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 1:6 Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) Hot Toys Announced (more); Six New Star Wars The Black Series Figures Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch The Vintage Collection Pack Revealed (more).

A few more: Hunter From Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more); New Star Wars: The Black Series Toys Revealed (more).