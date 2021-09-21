Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels

When The Force Awakens was released in 2015, the majority of people liked the film even though it felt like a remake of A New Hope.

It wasn't until the release of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker where people started to sour on the sequels.

JW Rinzler's new book, Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life has comments from Marcia Lucas who is the former wife of George Lucas and worked on the original trilogy. In the new book, she pretty much trashed on the new sequels.

ComicBookMovie.com has now posted an excerpt of her comments. You can read what she said down below.

"Now that she’s running Lucasfilm and making movies, it seems to me that Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams don’t have a clue about Star Wars. They don’t get it. And J.J. Abrams is writing these stories...when I saw that movie where they kill Han Solo, I was furious. I was furious when they killed Han Solo. Absolutely, positively there was no rhyme or reason to it. I thought, You don’t get the Jedi story. You don’t get the magic of Star Wars. You’re getting rid of Han Solo? And then at the end of this last one, The Last Jedi, they have Luke disintegrate. They killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they don’t have Princess Leia anymore. And they’re spitting out movies every year."

She also didn't like how Rey magically got her Jedi powers without any backstory or training. She said the storylines are 'terrible' and 'awful'.

While some fans still like the sequels, their legacy won't be able to match the greatness of the original trilogy.

