The Book of Boba Fett Release Date Announced

The Book of Boba Fett finally has a release date as Lucafilm and Disney have announced when we can see the new Star Wars series. It's not that much longer left until we see the bounty hunter back in action.

As announced on StarWars.com, The Book of Boba Fett TV show will air exclusively on Disney+ December 29th.

This day falls on a Wednesday which is the time of the week when new shows are uploaded on the streaming network.

The website also revealed a small synopsis for the series. It looks like we will see some of the bounty hunter's past in the series.

"The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Temuera Morrison will once again play Boba Fett and he is joined by Ming-Na Wen who reprises the role as Fennec Shand. Many of the episodes will be directed by Robert Rodriguez.

We will have to wait until November 12th, 2021 to see any trailers for the show. That date marks the 2nd anniversary for the Disney+ service launching in the United States.

