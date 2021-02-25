Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets An Official Release Date

Lucasfilm has now revealed the official release date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This is the animated series that takes place after the events of The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be streaming exclusively on May 4th, 2021 on Disney+. We will also get the second episode three days after on May 7th, 2021.

After that, every other episode will premiere very Friday. It's taking the same time slot that The Mandalorian used to have.

You can read an official synopsis for the show posted down below via StarWars.com.

"The series follows the elite and experimental troopers of Clone Force 99 (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, as they prefer to be called — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. "

In related news, Hasbro has also revealed a new toy based on Star Wars: The Bad Batch. It's a deluxe Black Series figure for a character named Wrecker. You can read the Instagram post below.

"Revealed today for Star Wars Fan Celebration, check out the Star Wars The Black Series Wrecker! The boisterous bruiser of the Bad Batch, Wrecker has brute strength that makes him capable of lifting a clone gunship without any help! Star Wars The Black Series Wrecker will be available for pre-order tomorrow, Feb. 25th, starting at 1:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book Announced (more); Cal Kestis From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Deluxe Black Series Toy (more); Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Black Series And TVC Toys For 2021 (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more); Chris Pine Talks Briefly About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (more); Bo-Katan Star Wars Black Series Toy Announced (more).

A few more: Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced (more); New Diamond Select Star Wars Toys Available From Disney Store (more).