Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releasing In 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has now seen a new trailer released for the game. The trailer also shows us a new release window for it.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally going to be released in Fall 2020. However, the game had to be delayed for further polishing.

The release date was pushed back to Spring 2021, but now it looks like the game will now have a final release window of Spring 2022. The long wait may be worth it since the game covers 9 movies!

The game has been remade from the ground up so it's not just rehashing the same levels or gameplay from the previous releases. The graphics look way more modern and the gameplay is more immersive and engaging than ever before.

It will also be the first time that gamers can play games based on The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. The previous Lego Star Wars game released in 2016 only covered the events from The Force Awakens.

Players will also be happy to know new scenes and full voiceovers are included. This is unlike the older games in the series where the characters were all mute and only did minor grunts.

Anyway, you can view the exciting new trailer below. The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Trailer Released For Star Wars: Visions (more); LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special Screening On Disney+ (more); Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Star Wars Black Series Toys (more); Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 1:6 Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) Hot Toys Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Six New Star Wars The Black Series Figures Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch The Vintage Collection Pack Revealed (more); Hunter From Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more).

A few more: New Star Wars: The Black Series Toys Revealed (more); Two New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sets Revealed (more).