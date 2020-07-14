Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021

It's a little bit sad to see the end of Rebels and The Clone Wars, but Disney now has a new cartoon up their sleeves.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the release of a new cartoon called Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

As announced on StarWars.com, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new animated series coming to Disney+ in 2021. It will follow the same badass characters that were first introduced in The Clone Wars not too long ago.

You can read a short synopsis for the series posted down below.

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

While we wait for a new Star Wars movie in 2022, Disney+ is the place to go for all new Star Wars content at the moment.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming this October on Disney+ prior to the release of The Bad Batch in 2021.

