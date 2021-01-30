Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Black Series And TVC Toys For 2021

During the Hasbro Fan First Friday stream, the toy company revealed several new Star Wars toys to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. The toys are from the Black Series line and the Vintage Collection line too.

The first three figures revealed are Amazon exclusives from the Black Series line.

They include special retro Kenner coloring and the figures available are Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jawa and Greedo. These figures are due out in Spring 2021 and retail for $19.99 in the United States.

The next cool toys are re-releases from The Black Series based on characters in The Phantom Menace movie. Hasbro is re-releasing Qui-Gon Jinn, a Battle Droid, Mace Windu and Jar Jar Binks.

The Phantom Menace toys are Best Buy exclusives coming out in Spring 2021. The toys are $24.99 apart from Jar Jar Binks who is going to be $29.99.

There are also many The Vintage Collection toys that you can get too. This includes the Mandalore versions of Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano. These toys are due in Summer 2021 for a price of $12.99.

Other Vintage Collection toys are from Return of the Jedi. They are also $12.99 and includes Paploo the Ewok and also Princess Leia in Endor clothing.

Hasbro also announced new figures that will be out in the near future.

Some of the figures in the pipeline are Black Series toys of Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Tech (The Bad Batch), Aurra Sing (Clone Wars) Zero (Droid from The Mandalorian) and Lando Calrissian (Return of the Jedi).

The Vintage Collection toys in the pipeline is IG-11 and also another Lando Calrissian from this appearance in The Empire Strikes Back.

