Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book Announced

Titan Comics has now announced a new book simply called "Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book". The book will go behind the scenes of the sequel trilogy and will be released very soon.

To be more exact, the release date for the Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book is March 9th, 2021. It will retail in the US for $24.99 and in the UK for £18.99.

Some of the retailers stocking the book include Amazon as well as Forbidden Planet. The book is available now to pre-order from both online stores.

For more info about the book, you can read the official description posted down below.

"An all-new hardback deluxe magazine, detailing the making of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. With exclusive interviews with the cast and crew that brought you the story of Rey, Finn and Poe, and their struggle against Kylo Ren and the dark forces of the First Order, this is the first book to chronicle the making of a beloved trilogy of smash-hits that brought the epic Skywalker saga to its conclusion. Featuring stunning photography and production art, this indispensable souvenir edition is essential for all fans".

I know people may not like the sequel trilogy, but I enjoyed watching them when they were in cinemas.

We have to wait until 2023 for the next Star Wars movie to drop, but Disney+ is showing TV shows in the meantime.

