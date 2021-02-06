Cal Kestis From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Deluxe Black Series Toy

Hasbro via Gamestop have now announced a new 'Gaming Greats' Black Series toy.

This time, fans can get their hands on a deluxe version of Cal Kestis who is the main character in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

The toy is available to pre-order at Gamestop right now for a price of $29.99. This is the usual price set for deluxe figures in theStar Wars Black Series line.

The toy itself has a release date of June 1st, 2021. You can read the full product description posted down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lets players evade the Empire’s forces as Cal Kestis, a Padawan fugitive on a quest to complete his training and rebuild the fallen Jedi Order! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The 6-inch-scale Gaming Greats Cal Kestis figure is detailed to look like the character from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.



CAL KESTIS: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lets players evade the Empire's forces as Cal Kestis, a Padawan fugitive on a quest to complete his training and rebuild the fallen Jedi Order VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Cal Kestis toy, inspired by the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that makes a great addition to any Star Wars collection PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

This is a great toy to have if you somehow missed the first release in late 2019. The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

