New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Released

Disney and Lucasfilm have now released a new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. It features a lot of action and also reveals more about the story we will see.

It has also been announced that the first episode will be a 70 minute premiere. This movie length episode will be out on Disney+ on May 4th which is on a Tuesday.

After the first episode is out, other episodes in the season will be posted every Friday. The show is made by the same folks that were responsible for The Clone Wars animated series.

The story takes place after The Clone Wars and after Revenge of the Sith. The Bad Batch synopsis can be seen below.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

The new trailer has been posted below. Hopefully the show is as enjoyable as The Clone Wars.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Full Cast Revealed (more); New Expanded Universe Star Wars Black Series Toys Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets An Official Release Date (more); Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance Collector's Edition Book Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Cal Kestis From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Deluxe Black Series Toy (more); Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Black Series And TVC Toys For 2021 (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).

A few more: Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more); Chris Pine Talks Briefly About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (more).