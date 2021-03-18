New Expanded Universe Star Wars Black Series Toys Revealed

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, Hasbro will be releasing four new toys from the Star Wars expanded universe. These are characters that appeared in the many comic books and movies before Disney acquired the Star Wars license.

These toys have the Black Series packaging with an extra page for some cool looking artwork. The four toys announced are the ones listed below from StarWars.com.

Star Wars: Heir to the Empire – Luke Skywalker with Ysalamiri

Star Wars Adventures – Jaxxon

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Darth Maul

Star Wars: Crimson Empire – Carnor Jax

All the toys will be priced at $24.99 and will be available to pre-order from this Friday onward. They are all due out in Spring 2021..

For more info about the toys, you can read the extensive press release details posted down below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH DARTH MAUL (SITH APPRENTICE) Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021)



Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH DARTH MAUL (SITH APPRENTICE) Figure. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAXXON Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021)



STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAXXON Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021)



STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH CARNOR JAX Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021)



STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure

Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure with fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

