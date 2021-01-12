Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner

Lucasfilm has now announced and rebranded its video game division. The company will now publish all Star Wars related games under a new banner now being called Lucasfilm Games.

As announced on StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Games will head up all future and current Star Wars video games. You can read the full official announcement posted down below.

Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. To mark this new era, Lucasfilm Games has launched social channels on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans. You can watch a special sizzle reel celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm below; the Lucasfilm Games logo, featured above, will appear in all future Lucasfilm Games titles.

Lucasfilm also released a sizzle reel that includes some of the other video games that have been released by EA Games.

Sone of the games already out include the likes of Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons and many more.

One of the biggest games to be released in 2021 is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Hopefully even more bigger and better games are planned for the future.

