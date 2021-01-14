New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft

Some big video game news has been dropping this week thanks to the rebranding of Lucasfilm Games. Aside from the previously announced Indiana Jones game, a brand new Star Wars video game is also in the works.

A few years ago, Lucasfilm partnered with EA to make Star Wars games exclusively for ten years. Well it looks like that deal is no longer happening because this new Star Wars video game is being made by Ubisoft.

As reported by Wired, Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment is the developer for the new game. Much like many other Ubisoft games, this new Star Wars project will be an open-world game.

Many other video games were in development by EA, although sadly many Star Wars projects got canceled. This might be a small reason as to why EA no longer has the license exclusively.

The new Star Wars game is be made using the Snowdrop game engine.

This is the same game engine that powered The Division video games. Presumably the game will be out for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the near future.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot commented on the big news. You can read his statement posted below.

"The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before".

Hopefully more news about the game will be revealed later this year. The game in question has been in development for over a year now.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more); Chris Pine Talks Briefly About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (more); Bo-Katan Star Wars Black Series Toy Announced (more); Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Diamond Select Star Wars Toys Available From Disney Store (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Product For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story (more); Commander Cody Star Wars Hot Toys Figure Announced (more).

A few more: Hasbro Reveals Razor Crest Toy And Other New Star Wars Figures (more); Star Wars Qui Gon Jinn Figure Revealed By Hot Toys (more).