First Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Trailer Released

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have now released the long awaited first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many of the reports and rumors from the movie have ended up being true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home where everyone knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Life has not been too good for him with everyone knowing his secret now.

Peter Parker goes to Doctor Strange in hopes of creating a new timeline where nobody knows he's Spider-Man again. Well this is when all sorts of bad things happen.

The trailer shows a bomb from Green Goblin appearing which teases an appearance from Spider-Man's Willem Dafoe. However, the biggest reveal is Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is in this movie too.

Sadly, we didn't get any footage of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in the movie yet. Sony and Marvel might be saving those until the movie is eventually released later this year.

You can check out a brief synopsis for the movie below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man".

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17th, 2021. You can check out the trailer below.

