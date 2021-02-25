Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Announced

We finally have an official name for the new upcoming Spider-Man movie. Sony Pictures has now announced that the name of the movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This continues the "home" theme for the new MCU Spider-Man movies. The previous movies were called Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in cinemas so it looks like it won't be available on steaming sites at launch.

The American release date is December 17th, 2021. The movie should be released in the Christmas season for everyone else.

In related news, Tom Holland revealed in an interview with Collider that his contract is up after the new movie. However, he wants to come back if Sony and Marvel still want him.

"I’ve always said to them if they want me back, I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey."

Hopefully a new trailer for the film is revealed very soon. We still want confirmation if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back to play their respective Spider-Man roles.

