Spider-Man: No Way Home Kids Book Being Sold At Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out later this year and it's inevitable that the movie will see a lot of merchandise being released.

Well Amazon has now listed a kids book that it is selling that will be based on the new movie.

The picture kids book is called 'Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day!' and it will be out on November 2nd, 2021. It has a recommended retail price of only $12.99.

While the book does not spoil any major details about the film, a short synopsis shows the movie will place Spider-Man in a whole new location. You can read the short synopsis from the book posted down below.

"The duo that brought you Spider-Man: Far From Home: Spider-Man Swings Through Europe is back! Written by Calliope Glass and illustrated by Andrew Kolb, this picture book features the same vibrant, stylized art and entertaining storytelling style to tap into the third Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel Studios. This delightful, stylized picture book will take Spider-Man and his friends to a whole new location―one packed full of mystery and magic just waiting to be explored."

It's expected the Tom Holland Spider-Man will interact with previous Spider-Man characters played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17th, 2021.

