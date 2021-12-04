Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Weekend Prediction Made

It's two more weeks until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Box Office weekend predictions have already been made. As it looks like right now, the movie looks like it will have a huge opening weekend haul.

As reported by Box Office Pro, tracking for the film suggests it could open as high as $200 million. This is around the same haul that Black Panther got in 2018 which is high for a standalone movie.

The website predicts the opening could be around $190 million to $250 million. The overall domestic intake of the movie could be $520 million and $690 million.

It may not earn as much as an Avengers film, but it looks like it will have one of the biggest hauls for a standalone superhero movie.

In related news, Collider has confirmed the official runtime for the movie.

It will be the longest Spider-Man movie ever made at a runtime of 150 minutes. This is to be expected since the movie is going to have tons of characters.

You can read the latest synopsis for the movie below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out on December 17th, 2021 in cinemas only.

