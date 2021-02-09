Tom Holland Denies Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In MCU Spider-Man 3

Rumors and reports have been rampant that past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the upcoming MCU Spider-Man 3 movie. Well Tom Holland has suspiciously denied the reports.

Current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has denied that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the new movie during an interview with Esquire. You can read his comments on the matter written below.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making."

It's entirely possible Holland might be lying in the interview in order to avoid spoilers for the film. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are also rumored to be in the film playing Dr Octopus and Electro respectively.

The reason older actors are being cast in the film is to set up a live action Spider-Man multiverse in the MCU. The multiverse was already teased last week during an episode of WandaVision. In WandaVision, the X-Men Quicksilver appeared via actor Evan Peters.

The MCU Spider-Man 3 movie will be released on December 17th, 2021. Hopefully a trailer is released very soon so we can confirm all of the rumored actors being cast!

