Rumor: Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime Revealed

Even though Sony Pictures hasn't shown much of the movie yet, we already know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a ton of different characters.

In order to fit all of the characters in the film, it looks like we're in for a long ride.

As revealed by a Brazilian ticketing website called Ingresso, the site has revealed what could be the final runtime for the movie. If the listing is true, it will be the longest standalone Spider-Man movie released to date.

According to the website, the movie should be around 2 hours and 39 minutes long. This is just a few minutes shorter than the epic 3 hours we got from Avengers: Endgame.

The previous longest Spider-Man movie ever released was The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014. That movie was 144 minutes long and features three villains and lots of other characters too.

No Way Home is expected to be a huge movie featuring the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Not to mention villains suck as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and more are expected to appear in the movie too!

You can read a synopsis for the movie below. The film releases on December 17th, 2021.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man".

