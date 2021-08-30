Rumor: Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be out later this year and it might be the longest Spider-Man movie ever released to date. This is according to a recent listing from a UK theater.

The UK cinema chain Cineworld has listed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be around 150 minutes. This could be a placeholder number, although it could be true considering how much content will be in this movie.

If this listing is true, the new Spider-Man movie might be the longest one in history. The other longest films in the franchise were Spider-Man 3 at 139 minutes and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was 141 minutes.

There's a lot that the new movie has to offer considering it's going to feature Spider-Man characters from past films.

We already know that Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is back thanks to the new trailer that came out earlier this month.

You can read the synopsis posted down below.

"After Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was exposed by Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Parker's life and reputation are turned upside down. He asks Dr. Stephen Strange to help restore his secret identity with magic, but this has dangerous repercussions that force Parker to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man"

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17th, 2021.

