New Spider-Man MCU Animated Series Is Coming To Disney+

Disney has now announced on Disney+ day that a new animated Spider-Man series is coming exclusively to the streaming service. The new show in question is called Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The MCU Spider-Man starring Tom Holland already showed the character as Spider-Man a year after getting bitten by a radioactive spider. We didn't really get to see his origin story when he debuted in 2016's Captain America: Civil War movie.

Not much else has been revealed about the series yet, but it should show the character in his homemade suit before Tony Stark allowed him to use his more fancy costume in Civil War.

It remains to be seen if Uncle Ben will appear on the show, although it could be a possibility. We've never seen or heard of Uncle Ben in the MCU version of the Spider-Man character.

While details are little about the show, Disney did reveal a small synopsis. You can read the small details down below.

"Spider-Man: Freshman Year follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer."

No release date has been announced, although it should be streaming on Disney+ in the incoming years.

