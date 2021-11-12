Spider-Man To Join Marvel's Avengers Video Game This Month

Crystal Dynamics has now announced that the free Spider-Man DLC for the Marvel's Avengers video game will be web-slinging to gamers later this month. To be more exact, the DLC lands on November 30th, 2021.

Bear in mind this free DLC for Marvel's Avengers is exclusive only for PS4 and PS5 owners. This is because Sony is the only one with the exclusive rights to the Spider-Man character for video games.

While sadly a new trailer did not show in-game footage, we do get to see a cinematic of Spider-Man fighting lots of enemies. His suit looks like a classic design from the original comic books.

Bear in mind this version of Spider-Man is different compared to Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man. The two universes are unlinked so we are getting a newer version of the character instead.

Spider-Man is joined by the other Avengers characters like Ms Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop and even Black Panther. You can read a synopsis of the DLC below.

"Peter Parker uncovers AIM's new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable. He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?"

