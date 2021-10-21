Sony Debuts First Uncharted Movie Trailer

The Uncharted live action movie had been in development for a very long time, but finally the film is nearly here. Sony Pictures has now released the first ever trailer for the video game movie.

In this movie, Tom Holland stars as a younger Nathan Drake and he teams up with Mark Wahlberg as Sully. Sadly though, Sully does not have his iconic mustache like he does in the video games!

Another recognizable character in Chloe being played by Sophia Ali. She is also a treasure hunter and love interest for the Nathan Drake character. Antonio Banderas play's the movie's unnamed villain.

The trailer features a mix of action set pieces from the video games. This also includes the level where Nathan Drake flies out of a plane and needs to climb back in!

You can read a small plot synopsis posted down below.

"Based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, Uncharted will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter as he unravels one of history's greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe."

Uncharted releases in cinemas on February 18th, 2022. You can see the first trailer below.

