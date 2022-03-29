Uncharted Movie Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed

Sony Pictures has now announced the release date for the home versions of the Uncharted movie. The movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully.

The Uncharted movie will be released on Digital HD first on April 26th, 2022. The movie will then be released for DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on May 10th, 2022.

Even though the movie wasn't well-received by critics with a 41% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the Audience Score is a more favorable 90%. You can read the special features posted down below.

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Becoming Nathan Drake

Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster

Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer

Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action

The Buddy System

Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

If you have yet to see the movie, you can check out the full plot synopsis posted down below.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Uncharted Movie Gets A Rotten Tomatoes Score (more); Sony Debuts First Uncharted Movie Trailer (more); Tom Holland Gives A Small Update On Uncharted (more); Rumor: Sony Eyeing Bryan Cranston For A Role In The Uncharted Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Uncharted Movie To Feel Like 'Indiana Jones' For A New Generation (more); Tom Holland Cast As Young Nathan Drake In The Uncharted Movie (more).