Tom Holland Gives A Small Update On Uncharted

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the production schedules for a lot of upcoming Hollywood movies. However, it sounds like Sony is right on track for the release of the Uncharted movie coming out next year.

The Uncharted movie is based on the popular PlayStation exclusive video games starring Nathan Drake. Spider-Man star Tom Holland plays a younger version of the character.

Holland has now given us an update on the movie via his official Instagram account. You can see his comments posted down below.

"Filming is going so well, it is going so well. The film is, like, everything I ever dreamed it would be. You know, I don't know if you guys played the games but I was such a huge fan of the games and it's been going so well." "I do have the biggest bruise of all time though, on my leg, but it's in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live – I think I would get shut down by Instagram, but yeah, it is a glorious bruise.

All of Sony's biggest movies are set to be released next year in hopes when the Covid-19 pandemic dies down. The studio is unlikely to release its films in cinemas in 2020, or at home on digital formats.

Uncharted will be released in North America on July 2, 2021.

