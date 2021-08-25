Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

With the review embargo lifted, we now know what the critics think of Marvel's new film called Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Rotten Tomatoes rating has now been revealed.

If you visit the Rotten Tomatoes website, you can see that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a 92% rating so far from critics. This is based off 98 reviews with 90 positive and only 8 being negative.

The average score for the film is 7.7/10 which means positive reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus below.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one".

The rating is higher than Black Widow which only got 80% from critics. Black Widow is the only other Marvel release in 2021 so far since we still have to wait for The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out in cinemas on September 3rd, 2021. You can read an official synopsis for the film below.

"Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng".

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Early The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Amazing (more); Black Widow Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Marvel's Loki (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For F9: The Fast Saga (more).

And here are some more related articles: Army Of The Dead Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early Godzilla vs. Kong Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

A few more: Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Is No Longer Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes (more).