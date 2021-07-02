Black Widow Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Black Widow is out later this month and the reviews for the movie are already released. Once again, it looks like Marvel Studios has delivered another banger of a film.

With the review embargo lifted, the official Rotten Tomatoes rating for Black Widow has been revealed. The rating for the movie so far is 84% based off of 146 reviews.

122 reviews are fresh while only 24 reviews are rotten. The average score of the film is 7.00/10 meaning we are looking at many 3.5 star reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus posted below.

"Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast."

The movie will be available to watch via Disney+ or in regular theaters. The film was originally going to come out in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its release for over one year.

If you have yet to see the movie, you can read the synopsis below.

"Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

