Early Dune Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Dune had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the review embargo has been lifted. Due to this, we now know what the early critics think of this movie.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that the early review rating for the movie is a respectable 85% as of time of writing. This is based off of 34 reviews that have been collected so far.

Most of the reviews are highly positive as it's getting perfect scores from a variety of critics. You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation."

This 85% rating is higher than the original Dune movie from 1984 which only got 49% from critics. We will have to wait a few more months for the Audience Score for the new movie since the film is not out yet.

However, the critics gave the film a 7 minute standing ovation after its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

One of the only mixed reviews for the new film comes from IGN. IGN praised pretty much most aspects of the film, but they were not satisfied that it sets up too much events for the inevitable sequel.

Dune 2021 is out on October 22nd, 2021. You can read a synopsis for the movie down below.

"Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive."

