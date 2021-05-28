Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For F9: The Fast Saga

The review embargo for F9: The Fast Saga has lifted which means we now know what the critics think of the movie. From the looks of things, critics are divided with this newest entry in the 20 year old franchise.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes right now, the current rating for the film is 65% based on 23 reviews collected so far. 15 reviews are fresh while only 8 of them are Rotten.

The average score for the film is 5.50/10 meaning we are looking at many 2.5 to 3 star reviews for the movie. It looks like the new film is rated lower than the more recent movies in the Fast Saga.

You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"F9 sends the franchise hurtling further over the top than ever, but director Justin Lin's knack for preposterous set pieces keeps the action humming"

F9: The Fast Saga won't be released in North America until June 25th, 2021. You can check out a synopsis for the film below.

"Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Injustice: Gods Among Us Animated Movie In The Works (more); JJ Abrams Not Interested In Directing A New Superman Movie (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more); Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more).

A few more: Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).