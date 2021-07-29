Early The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Amazing

The review embargo for The Suicide Squad has lifted and it look like the James Gunn movie will be one of the best reviewed comic book movies of all time.

It has a current higher rating than Black Widow and even Zack Snyder's Justice League from this year.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, the current rating for the film is an amazing 98%. Out of 63 reviews, 62 reviews are fresh with only one negative rating for the movie so far.

The average rating for the film is 8.10/10 which means we are looking at many 4 star reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths."

The previous highest rated modern comic book movie is Black Panther with a rating of 96%. The highest DCEU rated movie is Wonder Woman 2017 with a 93% rating.

The Suicide Squad looks much better than Suicide Squad 2016 too. That movie was critically panned with a rating of only 26% from five years ago.

The Suicide Squad will be released in cinemas and HBO Max on August 6th, 2021. You can read the synopsis posted down below.

"Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out--even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them--all of them."

