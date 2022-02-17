Uncharted Movie Gets A Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Uncharted movie is slowly coming out worldwide, and it looks like the critics don't like the film. The Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie has already been revealed.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Uncharted is only at 40% as of the time of writing. 39 reviews are positive while 59 reviews are negative.

The average score for the film is 5.30/10 meaning we are looking at many 2 star reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films."

If you haven't seen the movie before, you can read the synopsis that gives you an idea of what the film is about.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted releases in North America on February 18, 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Early Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (more); Early Eternals Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); No Time To Die Early Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early Dune Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

A few more: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Amazing (more).